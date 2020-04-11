Deaths in Limerick - April 11, 2020

The death has occurred of Rita Cotter (née Hedderman) of Kilorath, Meanus. Late of Bord na gCon.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and very deeply regretted by sorrowing son Brian, daughter in law Caoimhe, grandson Caelan, brother Mikie, nephews, nieces, sister in law Mamie, the Lilis family, relatives kind neighbours and her friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly limited to family) will take place on Monday, April 13 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church, Meanus with burial after in adjoining cemetery.

House private, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (at St. Paul's Nursing Home) of Anna Cullinane (née Nolan) of St. Nessan's Park, Dooradoyle.

Beloved wife of Michael and treasured mother to Marie (Quinlivan, Cranny, Co. Clare) and Majella (Otago, New Zealand), grandmother to Robbie and also deeply by regretted by sons-in-law Paddy and Andrew, her brother Paddy, sisters Noreen, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Dick and sister-in-law Mary and nephews, nieces and other relatives, friends and neighbours.

While a private funeral will take place immediately, a memorial Mass to honour Anna’s life will be held in the future.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Raheen Community Hospital, Tuamgraney) of Ellen (Nellie) Fennessy (née Butler) of Marianella, Roe East, Ardnacrusha, Clare. Late of William Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late JJ. Dearly loved mother of Jim, John, Tony and Helen.

Sadly missed by her daughter in law Liz, son in law Liam, her beloved grandchildren Lisa, John, Karen, Adam, Daniel, Maebh and Aoife, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Jean and Anne, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines Ellen’s funeral will be private. A memorial Mass to honour Ellen’s life will be held in the future at which everyone will be most welcome.

The death has occurred (in Spain, following a short ilness) of Laura Ouriaghli-Brennan of Lawn Way, Carew Park, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Raymond. Very deeply regretted by her husband Khalid, mother Anne, daughter Sherisse and her partner Johnathan, grandchildren Layla and J.J., all her sisters and brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow

The death has occurred of Siobhan McCarthy (née Sheedy) of Orr Street Close, Kilmallock.

Daughter of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by husband Denis, daughters Sinead and Tara, sons Trevor and Kieran, mother Peggy, sisters Ann, Stephanie and Una, brothers Billy and Laurence, Uncle Joe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Leah, Leona, Emily Katie, Eabha, Oisin and Fionn, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Funeral Mass (confined to immediate family only) will take place on Easter Sunday, at 2pm at Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Roseville Nursing Home) of Johanna O'Connell (Mrs O) of Ballybrood, Caherconlish.

Predeceased by her loving husband Mike and son Donie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Mag, Mary, Ann, Kate, Trish, Josie and Liz, sons Mike, Pa, John, Anthony and Kevin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her much loved grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, our kind neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate the life of Mrs O.

The Funeral cortege will travel down Ballybrood Hill, en route to Arch Bishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline, on Sunday (April 12th) at approx 10.45am, for those wishing to pay their respects to Mrs O, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patrick (Pa) Walsh of Dalton Street, Athea.

Predeceased by his parents Tessie and Paddy, sister Patricia and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sharon, sons Michael and Philip, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.

A Private Immediate Family Only Funeral will take place.

No flowers, please – Donations, in lieu, directly to Milford Care Centre or the Oncology Unit of Limerick University Hospital.