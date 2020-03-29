Deaths in Limerick - March 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary English

Of 12 New Terrace, Cappamore

On March 28, 2020, peacefully University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie, sister Bridie Eade and brother Mick Joe. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sister Kitty Fowles from Barnsley, Yorkshire, brother Bill, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private reposal in Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home. Requiem Mass Monday, March 30 at 11.30am in St. Michael’s Church Cappamore, burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

‘Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19 funeral is restricted to family only inside the church’

The death has occurred of John Balfe

Of Kilcolman Drive, Newcastle West and Shanagolden

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, after a long illness. Survived by his loving wife Imelda. Sadly missed by sons James, Seán, Donál, Padráig, daughters Marie and Angela, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Sarah and son-in-law Martin, grandsons Kieran and Liam, sisters Margaret Jones, Eileen Kelly, May Dowling, Bernadette Braddish, Kitty Power and Anne Balfe, brothers James and Willie, a large circle of friends and neighbours.

May he rest In peace

In accordance with current HSE guidance a private funeral will take place.

A memorial Mass celebrating John’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sean Holmes of Ballyvalode, Oola

On March 25, 2020. Sean, predeceased by his parents, Denis and Eileen and his sister Marguerite. Sadly missed by his loving wife Trisha, sons John and Alan and his partner Marie, daughter-in-law Aine and adored granddaughter Aoife, brothers Seamus, Denis and Kevin, sisters MaryJo, Kathy and Helen, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family. Funeral arrangements later.

