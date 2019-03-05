Deaths in Limerick - March 5, 2019

The death has occurred of John (Jnr.) Blake, Killumney, Ovens, Cork and late of Graigue, Adare, Co. Limerick, peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his parents John & Kathleen and sister Rosaleen (Hickey). Sadly missed by his loving wife Debbie, brothers Paul & Ken, sister Jean (Nash), other relatives, friends and in particular by his wide circle of Colleagues and Employees in McDonalds.

Reposing at Holy Trinity Church, Main Street, Adare on Wednesday (Mar. 6th) from 5.30pm with evening prayer at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Mar. 7th) at 12 noon. Private Cremation to follow at a later time.

The death has occurred of Margot CASSIDY (née Moynihan), College Park, Corbally, Limerick, peacefully, after a short illness, in the Galway Clinic.

Beloved wife of the late Eamon. Sadly missed by her loving Children Jane, Andrew, Sharon and Ray, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Carrie and Stephanie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Sheila, brother Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many close friends especially Rita.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (March 6th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 7th) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Ryan, late of Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick and Knocklisheen, Meelick and resident Thomond Ward, St. Camillus Hospital, formerly McMahon Builders Suppliers and Clare Hurler, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Kay, brother of the late John and the recently deceased Marie (Nolan). Deeply regretted by his daughters Gemma (Swift), Bronagh and Laura, grandchildren Dylan, Zoe, Katie, Sarah, Finn and Fiadh, brother Joe, sons-in-law Brian and Fergal, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Mar 6th) from 6pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Mar. 7th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Thomond Ward, St Camillus’ Hospital.

The death has occurred of Barbara Scanlan (née Quaid), Fortwilliam, Rathkeale and Ballingarry, peacefully on March 3rd 2019 in University Hospital Limerick.

Survived by her loving husband Michael, son Mike, daughter Trish, grandson Eamonn, sisters Patsy, Eithne and Helen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Saturday evening, March 9th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Sunday at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Ita, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Gerard Canny, Shannon Banks Corbally Co Limerick & formerly Kileen Corofin Co Clare, suddenly.

Predeceased by his parents John and Mary brothers Jimmy and Paddy . Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St Brigids Church Corofin Co Clare on Thursday 7th March from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday 8th March at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Coad cemetery.