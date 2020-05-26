BREAKING: Man killed in Limerick road collision

A MAN has died following a road collision involving a car and a truck in County Limerick.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred at around 12.30pm this Tuesday, on the N20 near Lackanagrour on the Limerick side of Rourke’s Cross.

The driver of the car, who is aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

They body of the deceased remains at the scene and Forensic Collision Investigators are currently en route.

"Gardaí in Bruff are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make it available to gardaí," said a spokesperson.

The N20 is now closed near O’Rourke’s Cross with local diversions in place.