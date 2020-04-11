BREAKING: Suspected burglar ' found hiding' in attic arrested and charged by Limerick gardai

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man relation to eight burglary and theft incidents in Limerick.

Shortly after 5.30am on Friday, gardaí were alerted to a possible burglary in progress at a house at Quinlan Street in the city centre.

“Gardaí attended and spotted a man on a roof at the rear of the house. The man then evaded gardaí by jumping over a number of back garden walls,” said a garda spokesperson.

The area was cordoned off and a search was carried out by uniformed gardaí, detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit.

Two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue also assisted.

“Door to door enquiries were carried out and a short time later the man was found hiding in the attic of a nearby house,” added the spokesperson

The suspect was arrested a short time later and brought to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

According to gardai, a search warrant was executed last evening – resulting in the seizure of electronic goods that were believed to have been stolen during the course of burglaries.

The man has since been charged in relation to five burglaries that occurred over the past week and three theft from shop incidents that occurred since December, 2019.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court later this Saturday.