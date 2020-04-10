Rescue operation underway in Limerick after man 'gets stuck' on roof

A RESCUE operation is underway in Limerick city centre after a man became stuck on the roof of a building.

The alarm was raised at around 6am this Friday and emergency services were deployed to the scene at Newenham Street a short time later.

Two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street, including the Echo and ladder unit, remain at the scene.

Gardai and members of the National Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

At this stage, it’s not known how the man became stuck or if he sustained any injuries.