University of Limerick Hospitals Group in recruitment call for staff in all disciplines

UL Hospitals Group has launched a recruitment campaign to attract a diverse range of clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals.

The campaign is part of the immediate response to the Covid-19 public health emergency, and to support the future development of their hospitals.

Staff are sought in a wide range of disciplines, including staff nurses and midwives, consultants and non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs) in all specialties, support staff (in catering, hygiene and portering), medical and social care professionals, and health care assistants (HCAs).

Specific purpose contracts for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic will be issued, to ensure sufficient staffing for such initiatives as the intermediate step-down healthcare facility that has been proposed for the University of Limerick.

It is envisaged that recruitment panels will also be formed to support recruitment into the future, including for such service developments as the 60-bed block, which is scheduled to open on the University Hospital Limerick campus later this year.

The Mid-West recruitment drive follows on from the national, Be On Call For Ireland initiative, with more than 60,000 people registering online.

“There is clearly a huge level of support for the services that our hospitals group provides, and we are urging anyone with the appropriate skill sets not already working in the public health service to register their interest with us,” said UL Hospitals Group director of HR, Lorraine Rafter.

“UL Hospitals Group is seeking the best, most ambitious and motivated staff, and we urge them, in any of the disciplines, to immediately register their interest”.

Email CVs to UHLrecruitment@hse.ie or contact 061-588420.