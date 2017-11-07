'No insurance, tax or tissues': Limerick gardai seize car

The picture posted on the @GardaTraffic account of the Limerick driver

GARDAI have warned drivers to “keep yer nose clean” after a Limerick motorist had his car seized for driving with no insurance.

When gardai in Limerick stopped the car in the bus lane, it was found to have “no insurance, tax, or tissues!"

A tweet on the @GardaTraffic account warned: "Car seized, court to follow. Keep yer nose clean!”

