'No insurance, tax or tissues': Limerick gardai seize car

GARDAI have warned drivers to “keep yer nose clean” after a Limerick motorist had his car seized for driving with no insurance.

When gardai in Limerick stopped the car in the bus lane, it was found to have “no insurance, tax, or tissues!"

A tweet on the @GardaTraffic account warned: "Car seized, court to follow. Keep yer nose clean!”

Limerick Traffic stop car in Bus Lane. No Insurance, Tax or Tissues! Car seized Court to follow.Keep yer nose clean! pic.twitter.com/sZXR6YnV3Y — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 6, 2017

Some typically amusing responses followed the tweet: