'No insurance, tax or tissues': Limerick gardai seize car
The picture posted on the @GardaTraffic account of the Limerick driver
GARDAI have warned drivers to “keep yer nose clean” after a Limerick motorist had his car seized for driving with no insurance.
When gardai in Limerick stopped the car in the bus lane, it was found to have “no insurance, tax, or tissues!"
A tweet on the @GardaTraffic account warned: "Car seized, court to follow. Keep yer nose clean!”
Some typically amusing responses followed the tweet:
Limerick Traffic stop car in Bus Lane. No Insurance, Tax or Tissues! Car seized Court to follow.Keep yer nose clean! pic.twitter.com/sZXR6YnV3Y— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 6, 2017
A list of offences not to be sneezed at.— Derek Troy (@derektroy) November 6, 2017
Are you sure he snot innocent?— Liam Nugent (@LiamNugent13) November 6, 2017
They will have plenty to cry about now....— Adrian Crawley (@ArdeeSnapper) November 6, 2017