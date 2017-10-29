'Outstanding' Limerick hurler Denis McCarthy is laid to rest

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Kilmallock and Limerick hurler Denis McCarthy who was “an outstanding and courageous” player.

Mr McCarthy, 81, won an All-Ireland junior hurling medal with Limerick in 1957. He was on the 1956 Kilmallock team who won the county junior hurling title.

He also won a county senior hurling medal with Kilmallock in 1960 and 1967.

Mr McCarthy was treasurer of Kilmallock GAA club for a number of years and was selector with the Kilmallock senior team in the 1970s.

His former teammate on the 1956 Kilmallock junior team and the 1960 senior team, Jimmy Millea, recalled fond memories playing together in the green and white of Kilmallock.

“He played either centre-forward or midfield. He was very aggressive, a powerful man,” said Jimmy who played full-forward.

“He was an outstanding player. I would say Kilmallock hasn’t had a centre-forward of his ilk since he left.

“He was very courageous,” added Jimmy who is life president of Kilmallock GAA club.

A native of Effin, Mr McCarthy who resided at The Acers, Proonts, Kilmallock, was also an avid gardener.

“You would love to look at his garden - it’s immaculate. He grew every kind of vegetable and strawberries - you name it. He also read a lot of books,” Jimmy added.

“A great man with his hands,” Mr McCarthy, who worked for the ESB, was also a low handicap golfer who played regularly at Charleville Golf Club.

Predeceased by his wife Molly, Mr McCarthy passed away last Friday. He is survived by daughter Ber, son-in-law Paul (Hackett), grandchildren Barry, Chloe and Conor, sister Sheila Wall (UK), brother-in-law TJ, relatives and and friends.

Members of Kilmallock GAA club turned out in their numbers both at McCarthy's funeral home Kilmallock on Sunday and SS Peter and Paul’s church Kilmallock on Monday to pay their respects.



