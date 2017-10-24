Girl, 4, dies at University Hospital Limerick following tragic accident at house

A-FOUR-year old girl has died at University Hospital Limerick following a tragic accident at a house that was under construction.

Jodie Lawlor Tyrrell from Knockbrack, Cloughjordan died following the accident at a house on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and she was taken to University Hospital Limerick but despite the best efforts of staff, the little girl lost her battle for life.

Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident. There are reports that a fireplace fell on the girl while she was visiting the house with her family.

The village of Cloughjordan has joined the local family in mourning following the tragic death of the four-year-old girl.

Jodie's death is deeply regretted by her mother Jessica; brothers Jayden and Kai, June, Nigel and family; grandparents Ann and Frank, Margaret and Matthew; aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, at Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, this Tuesday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning at 10am arriving in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.