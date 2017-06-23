Emergency services attend scene of Limerick road crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a road crash in County Limerick.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm this Friday following a collision on the Tipperary side of Oola on the N24.

It is understood at least one person was injured in the accident which involved two vehicles.

LIMERICK: Crash on the N24 Limerick/Tipperary Rd on the Tipperary side of Oola. Traffic is slow as a result. https://t.co/pdsEzKbsHZ — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 23, 2017

Gardai, HSE paramedics and two units of the fire service from Tipperary Town are in attendance.

The condition of the injured person is not known and motorists are being advised of delays in the area.