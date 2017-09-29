Funeral details announced for University of Limerick student who died after 'tragic accident'

FUNERAL details have been announced for a University of Limerick student who died following a “tragic accident” this week.

Nineteen-year-old Sophie Coll from Barna, Galway, died after sustaining injuries in a fall on Monday night.

The incident happened in a rented house at College Court in Castletroy.

In an e-mail to students, Prof Fitzgerald said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the sudden death of UL student Sophie Coll, 2nd year BBS International as a result of a tragic accident on Monday, 25th September.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sophie’s parents Rory and Carol, her sisters Stephanie and Abbie, her friends, her housemates and fellow students. Ar dheis Dé go raibh h-anam dílis.”

Ms Coll was taken to the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick following the accident, where she was later pronounced dead. Gardaí are treating the tragedy as an accidental death.

A spokesperson for the university said on Thursday afternoon: "On behalf of the UL community of staff and students, the President of the University of Limerick, Dr Des Fitzgerald, has expressed his sadness at the sudden passing of UL Student Sophie Coll this week.

“UL is currently supporting Sophie’s friends and housemates with chaplaincy and counselling services.”

The business student had just transferred to the UL from NUI Galway this September.

She is very deeply mourned and sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Rory and Carol, sisters Stephanie and Abbie and by her aunts - in particular her special aunt Marian Moriarty - uncles, grandmothers Maureen and Rita, cousins, extended family and many friends.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at the ‘Cillín’ within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna, Galway, this Friday from 4pm, with removal to the church at 7pm.

Funeral Mass is taking place this Saturday, September 30 at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Furbo cemetery in Galway.

“Sophie loved all animals”, so her family has requested that donations, if desired, should be made to the charities she loved so much: Madra, the ISPCA and the Donkey Sanctuary.