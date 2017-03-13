Deaths in Limerick - March 13, 2017

THE death has occurred of Claire Supple (née McSweeney), Annacotty, passed away peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her children Kay (Moylan), Patrick, Noel, and Caroline (McGinty), sons-in-law Seamus and Gerry, grandchildren, Eva, Rory, Luke, Nathan, Barry and Emmet, sister-in-law Christina Hayes, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Monday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Mary Magdelene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass on Tuesdayat 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peggy O'Leary (née O' Connor), Reask, Pallasgreen, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mike, sons John, Mike, Tom, Patrick, David and Brian, daughters Margaret and Caroline. Brother Denny, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in Law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

eposing at Ryan's Funeral home, Pallasgreen this Tuesday at 6pm, with removal to Nicker Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, with burial afterward's in St Columba's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sarah McNamara (née Roche),School Road, Parteen, peacefully in Riverdale House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Meadhbh, John, Michael, Joseph, and Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving children, daughters-in-law, Brenda, Carmel and Orla, son-in-law Séan, sister Sr. Diane O.P., brother William, sister-in-law Bridie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Parteen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Vera McAteer (née Guinane), Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, late of Telecom Eireann, peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Brian and dearest mother of Niall, Brendan (BJ) and Kieran and the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Breda, Mary and Mary, grandchildren Eoghan, Sean, Odhran, Conall and Daniel, sister Evelyn, brothers James & Stephen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Elsie Kett, Holy Cross and late of Roche's Rd, Rathkeale.

Survived by daughter Janet, grandchildren Nikita and Lee, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Monday from 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Dr. Mary O'Riordan (née O'Donoghue), Friartstown Park, Ballyclough and formerly of 3 West Main Street, Caherciveen.

Beloved wife of Jack, dear mother of Sean and Owen and sister of John, Paul, Kitty, Breda, Frances and the late Dr. Dan O’Donoghue. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Mass on Tuesday at 1.00pm in Knocea Church, followed by removal to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, arriving at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Dr Richard O'Flaherty, The Grotto', Ennis Road, Caherdavin and formerly of Killanin, Co. Galway, peacefully.

Beloved husband of Maura, loving father of Risteard, Máire, Niamh, Murcadha, Gráinne and Cáit, adored Grandad to Conor, Erin, Daniel, Aodh, Lua, Cúan, Caoimhe, Emma, Richard and the late Aidan. Dearest brother of Teresa, Eamon, Bridie, Miko and the late Eileen. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Sean, Brian, Adrian and Kevin, extended family, colleagues, patients and friends.

Reposing at his home in Caherdavin on Tuesday, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal will arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin for 12 noon Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. House private please outside reposal time. Family flowers only: donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation or Dialysis Unit, Limerick University Hospital c/o Griffin’s Funerals.

The death has occurred of John O'Donovan, Marconi Avenue, Ballybunion, late of Cliona Park, Moyross and Limerick Youth Service, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Paula, sons Luke and John, daughter Faith, parents Joseph and Noreen, brothers Damian andnthony, sister Sonia, aunts, uncles, parents-in-law Martin and Pauline Sheehan, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Connor, Cuan Mhuire, Bruree and Listowel, Kerry. Deeply regretted by her sister Teresa, the Cuan Mhuire family, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Cuan Mhuire, Bruree at 4pm on Monday. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Cuan Mhuire, Bruree. Funeral afterwards to Bruree new cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard Lynch, Glengar, Cappawhite and late of Moylish Road, Ballynanty and Vanish Cleaning and Day to Day Transport, passed away at Cork University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, daughters Ashleigh and Emma, grandson Quinn, parents Anthony and Dolores, brothers Darren and Anthony, sisters Sophia and Eimear and Gerard's extended family.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mocka) Fitzgerald, Ballygrennan Close, Moyross, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, sisters, brothers, daughter Donna, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to Corpus Christ Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt.St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jerry Byrnes, 10 Crofton Drive, Westbury, Corbally and late of St. Joseph Street, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Ann (née Morris) and dearest father of Shane. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ger Barry, Lissadell Drive, Clareview, late of Ger Barry, Welding Services, peacefully at Athlunkard House, Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his brother Joe. Ger, will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie, daughters Elaine, Karen, Olivia and Emma, son David, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother Albert, sister Marie, daughter-in-law Catherine Barry, sons-in-law Michael Peluso, Pat Hynes, Colin Yelland and Gavin Riordan, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.