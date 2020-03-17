WATCH: Limerick people celebrate St Patrick's Day while observing social distancing

It might be the quietest St Patrick's Day since the man himself was walking around, but Limerick people have found new and novel ways to celebrate our patron saint.

With social distancing now the new normal, there were no mass gatherings and the only parades were virtual ones involving dolls, teddies and Lego characters.

Throughout the day Limerick Leader readers have been sharing their St Patrick's Day celebrations with us via social media and WhatsApp (0860266470).

From musical performances to lone pipers, country walks and even a car parade, there has been no shortage of alternative ideas in Limerick to mark St Patrick's Day.

