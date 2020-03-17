WATCH: Limerick GAA club's 44 seconds of powerful simplicity on St Patrick's Day

A SINGLE young player stood in the centre of the pitch at Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock this St Patrick’s Day when, at the stroke of noon, the opening chords of Amhrán na bhFiann sounded up.

No band. No players. No stewards. No spectators. Just two speakers amplifying Ireland’s National Anthem across a lonely stadium under siege by Covid-19.

The only other sign of life was the Tricolour fluttering in the fresh air of March, unflappable as ever in chaotic times.

Under the speakers inside a small square window, chairman of Kilmallock GAA Club, Steven Connery, manned the tape recording controls.

Forty four seconds of powerful simplicity.

Now here is a #Limerick lad who knows how to celebrate St Patrick's Day! Send us your pictures and videos and look out for our online galleries later #stayingathomelimerick pic.twitter.com/0tOuiON19x — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) March 17, 2020