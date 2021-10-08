Search

08/10/2021

Put on your boots! Ballyhoura Walking Festival marks 25th anniversary this weekend

The 25th Ballyhoura Walking Festival takes place in Kilfinane this weekend | PICTURES: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE landmark 25th annual Ballyhoura walking festival takes place this weekend in Kilfinane.

As always, there will be a wide range of walks which showcase south Limerick’s stunning scenery.

Organisers of this year’s festival are encouraging those taking part to enjoy the weekend’s activities, but to keep a watchful eye on their impact on the local environment. 

The weekend’s walking schedule has something for everyone and for all abilities, from the enthusiastic well-equipped walker who relishes the challenge of the very tough hill walks, to the gentle ramblers who are out to enjoy a leisurely stroll in the country.

It’s running in tandem with the Joyce Brothers music festival, commemorating the legacy of Patrick and Robert Joyce, who were poets, writers and collectors of traditional Irish music.

Among  the walking programme’s highlights are the Darragh Hill Moon Light Walk the Sunrise Walk to Seefin, the highest point of the Ballyhoura Mountains, plus the walking half marathon.

There’s also a guided walk around the medieval town of Kilmallock, while traditional music workshops will also take place throughout the weekend, which will finish up on Sunday evening.

The full schedule of events during the festival plus booking information can be found online at visitballyhoura.com or by calling 063-91300.

