Lots of Limerick pupils to get free Late Late Toy Show PJs from Penneys

THOUSANDS of Limerick students are set to get special gifts from Penneys ahead of next week's Late Late Toy Show.

Penneys has teamed up with Barnardos and children’s hospitals to donate its Late Late Toy Show pyjama collection to children across the country.

With its 36 stores in the Republic of Ireland temporarily closed, Penneys says it wanted to help spread festive excitement in the lead up to the much-loved Late Late Toy Show annual broadcast on November 27.

Through Barnardos, over 50,000 pairs of pyjamas will be distributed to children in DEIS schools across Ireland and to children who access Barnardos centres as well as direct donations to over 600 families from disadvantaged communities, all packed and coordinated by Penneys volunteers.

The Deis primary schools in Limerick are: Thomond Primary School, Ballynanty Road; Le Cheile NS, Galvone; Corpus Christi NS, Moyross; St Mary's NS, Island Road; Our Lady Queen of Peace NS, Janesboro; Presentation Primary School, Sexton Street; Gaelscoil Sheoirse Clancy, Roxbro Road; Our Lady of Lourdes NS, Rosbrien; St Michael's NS, Sexton Street; St John the Baptist Boys NS, Downey Street; Scoil Iosagain, Sexton Street; Scoil Aine Naofa, Rathkeale; St John's NS, Cathedral Place; Scoil Naomh Iosef, Rathkeale; Scoil Naomh Mhuire, Abbeyfeale; Scoil Na Mbraithre, Doon and Ballylanders NS.

The Deis secondary schools in Limerick are: Colaiste Mhichil, Sexton Street; Colaiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street; Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally; Desmond College, Newcastle West; Colaiste Chiarain, Croom; Thomond Community College, Moylish Park; Coláiste Ióasef, Kilmallock.

The official pyjama sets of Ireland’s most anticipated show will also be distributed to all children in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght hospitals in time for the Late Late Toy Show.

In addition, Penneys will make a donation of €5,000 to each of the three children’s hospitals via The Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street and Crumlin and The National Children’s Hospital Foundation Tallaght.