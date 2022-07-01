Wimbledon day five: Norrie and Watson look to continue British progress

Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson will look to keep the British momentum going on day five when they attempt to take steps into the unknown.

Ninth seed Norrie will be last on Centre Court against Steve Johnson while Watson opens up Court One with a clash against Kaja Juvan.

The British duo will each aim to secure a maiden appearance in the fourth round at a grand slam in between Novak Djokovic’s latest challenge on his way to defending his All England Club title.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Friday’s action.

FRIDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST) Parry vs JabeurDjokovic vs KecmanovicNorrie vs Johnson#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022

Brit watch

Murray x Williams II

Andy Murray’s doubles partnership with Serena Williams captured the imagination at the 2019 Wimbledon and while they made the second week, an exit in the round of 16 was not a huge surprise.

Three years later and their respective siblings are set to link up. Jamie Murray and Venus Williams have joined forces for the mixed doubles competition and are expected to begin their campaign on Friday evening against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus.

Match of the day

There is a 17-year age difference between Jannik Sinner and John Isner, who will meet on Friday for a place in the fourth round.

Both have the potential to go deep at Wimbledon and could produce a cracker on Court Two.

Earlier in the day, former SW19 champion Angelique Kerber will take on 24th seed Elise Mertens in another intriguing encounter.

