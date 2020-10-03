Limerick Property Watch: Fortyacres is a home with home conveniences in a country setting

This property is ideal for the first time buyer or a trader upper wishing to relocate to the countryside that is within easy access of the local village and all its amenities - school, church, shop, pubs, etc.

Built in 2007 and fully insulated in 2018 ‘Fortyacres’ benefits - solar panels, oil fired central heating (underfloor) with solar panels for hot water, landscaped lawns front & rear, feature sandstone facade with limestone window sills, mains water, septic tank and large detached garage circa 100 square metres.

Accommodation comprises of entrance hall/reception area, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, shower room, 5 bedrooms (2 bedrooms en-suite), main bathroom.

This home is centrally located in Limerick county with Limerick city 30 minutes away, Cork approximately 1 hour away, Charleville 15 minutes away, Kilmallock 10 minutes away and Tipperary town 45 minutes away.

Viewing is by appointment only through Dooley Group.

Features

Immaculate Presentation

Large detached garage

Circa 2 acre site

Country side setting

Feature sandstone facade with limestone window sills

AT A GLANCE

Location: Fortyacres, Bruree

Description: Five bedroom, detached house

Price: On application

Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: 061 385852