MOTORING REVIEW: A case of deja vu but Swace holds its own for Limerick drivers

IT WAS almost a case of deja vu when I collected this week’s review car, the Suzuki Swace, the brand’s first estate car exclusively offered as a full hybrid model.

I had recently reviewed a Toyota Corolla in hatchback form; a model I really like for numerous reasons as do so many Irish customers. Swace is almost a clone of that car but with Suzuki badging and a few design changes mainly to the front.

This new model is supplied to Suzuki by the Toyota Motor Corporation under a collaborative business agreement between the two companies. Developing a new model is very expensive so it makes great sense for some car companies to share their architectures and technologies. Suzuki also needed to introduce a lower emissions model to lessen the collective C02 of its range or face emissions related penalties. Toyota came to the rescue and the Swace, based on the Corolla hybrid sports tourer estate, was born. The car is built by Toyota in the UK with exports to Europe. It arrived here in February of this year.

While a relatively small operator in the Irish car market, the Suzuki brand is a global operator renowned for its ground-breaking technologies, motorcycles and outboard marine engines so it wasn’t exactly a David and Goliath collaboration.

In looks, I found this low slung car stylishly simple, very comfortable to travel in and practical for a family - an ideal combination for an active family who prefer not to have an SUV as their means of transport.

The large grille opening and strong fog lamp bezels are inherited from Suzuki’s signature sporty design. The grille mesh and fog lamp garnish both feature a honeycomb pattern with a painted black finish to further accentuate its sporty feel. It’s an attractive look which won’t date in coming years.

There’s a ‘less in more’ understated approach to the interior design with the focus on comfort and space for five adults. The 8-inch centre console touch screen is simple to use. This infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay for iPhone as well as Android Auto and MirrorLink. Thankfully, temperature controls are kept as knobs and buttons. The driver’s 7-inch information display is also straight from Toyota so has modern features.

To keep you connected, there are two USB ports and an AUX terminal within easy reach of the driver and front passenger.

The S-Flow air conditioning system uses a sensor in the seats to detect where passengers are sitting and only deflects air con to occupied seats.

Luggage space of a very decent 596 litres is expandable to a whopping 1,232 litres with the rear seats down to form a flat floor. You use a lever to flip down these second row seats. The carpeted floorboard can be fitted in a lower position to carry taller objects and is also reversible with a resin backside that can be used for stowing wet or dirty item and is easy to clean. The well provided for a spare wheel can provide some extra storage room if you don’t purchase a spare from your local dealer.

The car’s low bonnet line and the location of the hybrid battery beneath the rear seats, give the car its low centre of gravity, reducing body roll around corners, improving the car’s stability and can also contribute to a smoother ride.

Power is from Toyota’s 1.8 petrol hybrid CVT drivetrain which we know well, and like a lot from driving Toyota cars. A sprightly four-cylinder unit outputting 102hp. The set-up also includes an electric motor with an output of 53kW and 163 Nm of torque, giving a combined power output of 122hp. The engine is matched to a very smooth and seamless CVT automatic transmission that makes for very easy everyday driving. From 0-100km/h takes 11 seconds which is absolutely fine for a family car.

The petrol hybrid system drives the car with the motor, engine, or both depending on driving conditions. The electric motor charges itself as you drive so there’s no need for a plug. An EV mode is designed for short distances and hybrids come into their own in urban use.

Suzuki claim a 4.2 L/100kms (64.2mpg) average combined fuel return but when I returned the car after a week's test driving over various types of roads, my reading was a very frugal 4.2 L/100kms (67mpg). Hard to beat that for economy.

Standard spec is impressive and includes seven airbags, dual zone automatic air conditioning, heated front seats/steering wheel, steering assist, a large reversing camera, Pre-Collision System, Brake Hold, Dynamic Radar cruise control, Hill hold control and an eCall safety feature. You also get an energy monitor, front and rear fog lamps, silver roof rails, privacy glass and 16-inch alloy wheels. There are three child seat tether anchorages. As in Toyotas I have driven recently, there is no blind spot cover.

Customers can choose from seven exterior colours.

Suzuki has come late to the estate/wagon/sports tourer party, and finds itself competing against some very worthy rivals like the Kia Ceed Sportswagon, SEAT Leon Sports Tourer, Skoda’s Octavia Combi estate to name but some, and of course its own ‘twin’ the Corolla Sports Tourer priced from €29,850.

Swace is priced from €30,995. The OTR price of my car was €31,620 with Metallic/Mica paint.