Opel Ireland announce pricing for fully electric Corsa-e model

Opel’s Corsa-e model is available to order now in SC and Elite trims and priced from €27,338 and €30,800 inclusive of SEAI grant and VRT relief.

This all-electric Corsa-e complements the existing petrol and diesel versions launched earlier this year.

James Brooks, Managing Director at Leeson Motors, Opel Importer in Ireland, said: “We’re celebrating the arrival of the all-new Corsa-e, as our first full-electric car in Ireland. It takes its place beside our new Grandland X plug-in hybrid, now also available. These new models fulfil our strategy of offering customers the option to choose their preferred model, then the powertrain that best suits them and their lifestyle - petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid or 100pc electric - without compromising on space, technology, looks or driving sensations.”

Opel looks forward to the arrival of a host of new all-electric models throughout 2020 and beyond.

With a 50-kWh battery, the Corsa-e offers a range of up to 337km (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.1 seconds so offers a sporty drive. Torque is up to 260 Nm.

Opel say that the electric drive unit (no gearbox), with the regenerative braking system, lets drivers fully focus on enjoying the ride. A drive mode feature offers the choice between an economical drive for maximum range, a sporty mode for performance and a normal mode for a balance of range and power.

The interior and boot space are the same as the petrol and diesel versions as the batteries are under the floor.

A full battery charge takes 7.5 hours from a Wall Box (Fast AC 32A/7kWh) or 80pc charge takes just 30 minutes at a dedicated public terminal (Rapid DC 100kWh). The battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km, for up to 70pc retention, certifiable by the Opel Dealer Network. Customers are also covered with roadside assistance of 8 years/160,000km.

Standard features include a 7-inch colour touchscreen, DAB radio, Apple Car Play / Android Auto, USB connections, lane departure warning with lane assist, automatic emergency city braking, hill assist, cruise control with speed limiter, LED headlights, 16-inch alloys, high beam assist and Isofix child seat fixings on outer rear seats.

Added equipment over its petrol and diesel siblings include navigation, auto wipers/headlights, anti-dazzle rear view mirror, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, electronic climate control and keyless start.

Easy-to-understand vehicle data is shown on the 7-inch digital instrument cluster keeping the driver informed on battery status and energy usage.

The top Corsa-e Elite trim adds a 10-inch colour touchscreen, half leather effect seat trims, 17-inch alloys, a panoramic rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, folding/heated door mirrors, intelligent speed adaption, keyless entry and start, side blind spot alert. Standard on this Elite trim is Opel’s IntelliLux matrix LED headlights that give highbeam visibility with up to 30pc improved performance versus standard LED headlamps.

The Corsa-e and Grandland X plug-in hybrid will be joined by a new Vivaro-e later this year, followed by all-electric Combo and Zafira Life models. A pioneer in electric propulsion for more than five decades, all Opel passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be electrified by 2024.