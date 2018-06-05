Collision in County Limerick causing delays for motorists

THERE are delays heading into Limerick city on the N69 following a collision.

AA Roadwatch is reporting delays heading into the city on the N69 heading through Clarina this Tuesday morning.

It is believed a collision near the traffic lights is causing the issue.

Meanwhile, a stop/go system is in place on the N21 on the Newcastle West side of Abbeyfeale for works until June 22. This has been causing delays, especially at peak times, according to the AA.