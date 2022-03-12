BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Limerick road collision

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after following a fatal road traffic collision in County Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the N69 Coast Road at Askeaton at around 1.30pm. The collision and involved a van and a motorcycle.

According to gardai, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be conducted.

"The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening Injuries," said a garda spokesperson.



The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward and they are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N69 on the Kilcornan side of Askeaton and who may have dash-cam footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West garda station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.