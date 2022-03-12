Road closure in place following multi-vehicle collision in County Limerick

The incident occurred on the N69
A STRETCH of one of the busiest roads in County Limerick remains closed this Saturday evening following a serious road collision earlier today.
The multi-vehicle collision incident occurred on the N69 Limerick to Kerry road at Hillview, Ballyvogue near Askeaton shortly after 1.30pm.
It's understood the collision involved a motorbike, a car and a van and that serious injuries have been sustained.
Local gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and two Units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service from Foynes station were all deployed to the scene after the alarm was raised.
A section of the road remains closed and local diversions in place. As a result, motorists are being warned of delays in the area.
Forensic and technical examinations are to be carried out at the scene as part of the garda investigation.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to come forward.
