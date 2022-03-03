Man dies following three-vehicle collision close to Limerick/Kerry border

The accident happened on the N21 near Abbeyfeale
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the N21, close to the Limerick/Kerry border.
The incident, which involved three vehicles, occurred in the townland of Knockbrack between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland at around 5.30pm last evening.
"The driver of one of these vehicles, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. The man later passed away," said a garda spokesperson.
"The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also taken to Tralee General Hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries," they added.
