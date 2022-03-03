Search

03 Mar 2022

Man dies following three-vehicle collision close to Limerick/Kerry border

Man dies following three-vehicle collision close to Limerick/Kerry border

The accident happened on the N21 near Abbeyfeale

Reporter:

David Hurley

03 Mar 2022 9:09 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the N21, close to the Limerick/Kerry border.

The incident, which involved three vehicles, occurred in the townland of Knockbrack between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland at around 5.30pm last evening.

"The driver of one of these vehicles, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. The man later passed away," said a garda spokesperson.
 
"The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also taken to Tralee General Hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries," they added.

The road between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland remains closed this morning as Forensic Collision Investigators carry out their examination of the scene.
 
Gardaí in Listowel are investigating and they are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.
 
"Any road users who were travelling on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland yesterday evening between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí," said a spokesperson.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel garda station on 068 50820.

