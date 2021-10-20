Search

20/10/2021

Speeding causing 'fear and anxiety' for students attending Limerick schools

Speeding causing "fear and anxiety" amongst students from two primary schools

John Nugent and local parent Amy at a sign constructed by Garryowen Residents Association at the Park Road and Dublin Road junction

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

PARENTS of children attending two Limerick primary schools have raised concerns about speeding traffic which, they say, is creating "fear and anxiety” amongst students at a busy pedestrian crossing.

Garryowen Residents Association has complained to the council about the junction adjoining Dublin Road and Park Road that serves both St Patrick’s National Boys and St Patrick’s Girls National school.

Chairman of the Association John Nugent said: “It has gotten much worse in the last couple of weeks. Parents are at a stage now where they are slapping cars when they go by, warning them to slow down.”

While policed by several school wardens who have done “tremendous work over the years”, the issue persists during out of school hours.

“A few weeks ago, a car turned at this junction late at night and went through the side of a house. It is now boarded up and part of the house had to be demolished. All the children know about it, and it is adding to their own sense of fear and anxiety,” Mr Nugent, who’s son attends the boys school added.

Parents are calling for Council engineers to call and conduct a survey, in the hope that serious traffic calming measures such as tabletop speed ramps or a roundabout can be implemented at the crossing.

They are also calling for a barrier to be put in place at the side of the road where the car entered the residential dwelling.

At this site, “parents have to hold onto their children. They are afraid of their life that they might step out,” Mr Nugent concluded.

In response to a query from the Limerick Leader, a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said. “The provision of physical traffic calming measures on this regional road R445 is prohibited under current guidelines. The stretch of road has a 50km/h speed limit."

However, the spokesperson said the concerns have been noted.

“Limerick City and County Council has written to An Garda Síochána at Henry Street about concerns raised at the junction particularly at school times and asked for them to monitor the situation.”

Renewed appeal following serious road collision in Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media