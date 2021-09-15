No more free parking at popular Limerick car park

FREE car parking at a popular location in the city has come to an end, following the implementation of a new pay and display system this week.

The Cleeves site, adjacent to the Shannon Bridge and accessed from Condell Road, previously provided free car parking for 122 spaces between 7am to 9pm each day.

It is part of the wider Cleeves Riverside Quarter complex, which is one of the key sites in the Limerick Twenty Thirty programme.

“Limerick Twenty Thirty has embarked on the development of a master-plan for the site and until such time as planning has been finalised and the development has commenced, we are happy to make the site available as a public car park,” a spokesperson for Limerick Twenty Thirty stated.

Euro Car Park has been brought on as partners and a cashless pay and display system for parking was installed on Monday starting “at a competitive rate” to compete with two-hour parking across the city.

Dooradoyle man and Euro Car Park Operations Manager John Sheehan stated: “We understand that people don’t like paying for parking at all, especially when it used to be free and now it isn’t.

"It is now 24-hour parking as we didn’t see the need to open and close. This will support all shift, factory or hotel and bar workers.”

The cost of parking at the new Euro Car Park site will be €1 per hour, €3 per day, €10 per week or €30 per month.

Parking can be paid for by registering on the Easytrip app, without the need to present a physical ticket but Mr Sheehan expects the strongest uptake to be on the new pay and display machines.