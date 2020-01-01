Novice driver faces ban for speeding on Limerick motorway

A Novice driver who was caught speeding on the M20 motorway is facing a potential disqualification.

Members of the divisional Roads Poliing Unit stopped the black Volkswagen Passatt which was travelling in the direction of Adare on New Year’s Day.

According to post on social media, the car was travelling at 157km/h – 37km/h over the limit – when it was encountered by gardai.

“The driver admitted that they have already accumulated penalty points. They now potentially face a six months disqualification from driving,” said a spokesperson who appealed to all drivers to slow down as we begin a new decade.