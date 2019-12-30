Speed limits on N69 near Limerick village to be reduced

REVISED speed limits will be introduced on a section of the N69 near Mungret Village in the first quarter of the New Year.

The information came to light following a question at this month’s metropolitan district meeting from Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney.

The speed limit will be reduced from 100 kilometres per hour (kph) down to 80 kph.

“I think it’s very important, particularly around Clarina because there is a footpath there. There have been a number of fatalities during the year. I’m disappointed the reduction has not happened yet, because it was passed back in September,” he said.