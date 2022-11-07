Disqualified Clare motorist caught driving with damaged tyre while 'under the influence'

THE PERFECT routine traffic stop led to a number of surprises for gardaí following the discovery of a defective car in Clare.

Gardaí in Clare stopped a motorist who they said was found to be a disqualified driver, driving under the influence at the time, as part of a routine traffic stop in the county.

On further inspection, gardaí discovered that the motorist is out on warrant.

Members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit said that they first observed the motorist when they were seen driving the vehicle with a damaged tyre.

After pulling the car over, the driver was found to be under the influence, with testing showing a positive for both opioids and benzodiazepines.

They also informed that following a search, suspected heroin was also found to be present in the vehicle at the time.

The driver has since been arrested, and proceedings are due to follow.