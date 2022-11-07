In Pictures: Future skill needs for Limerick employers the focus of networking event

REPRESENTATIVES of several high profile companies attended a recent employer engagement event in Limerick which was organised by Regional Skills Mid West.
Supported by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science the event, at the Limerick Strand Hotel, included an engagement session focusing on Ireland’s future skills.
There was also a presentation and discussed centered on the OECD Skills Strategy.
In addition to multi-national and local employers, representatives of Limerick City and County Council also attended on the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.