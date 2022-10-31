Search

31 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: It's all about location at Brookville Avenue

Number 6 Brookville Avenue oozes location and is so conveniently positioned adjacent to all the fantastic amenities linked with the hugely popular Ennis Road area

31 Oct 2022 1:30 PM

GVM is bringing to market this beautifully appointed two-storey, three-bedroom semi-detached residence which is superbly located in an established residential area.

This property benefits from a large rear garden which provides great scope to extend in the future if required.

Number 6 Brookville Avenue oozes location and is so conveniently positioned adjacent to all of the fantastic amenities linked with the hugely popular Ennis Road area.

The locality has a growing business sector with numerous prominent facilities situated in the area including The Jetland Shopping Centre, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Medical Centres, Supermarkets and Banks.The vicinity is also very well serviced with high profile primary and secondary schools and, of course, the TUS Moylish Campus.

The Ennis Road has become a popular touring base and has a range of Bed and Breakfasts and hotels with conference and leisure facilities and restaurants many of which have been renovated in recent times.

Sport is synonymous with Limerick and the Ennis Road with the TUS Gaelic Grounds, home of Limerick GAA in very close proximity.

If you continue past the Gaelic Grounds, one comes across the famous Na Piarsaigh GAA club. Along the Ennis Road, the Limerick Lawn Tennis Club is prominently located and of course the iconic Thomond Park is just a few minutes' walk away.

There is easy access also to both Shannon Airport and the motorway network.

For those in search of a bright and spacious home with enormous potential and a class location, we highly recommend immediate inspection of this true gem which enjoys bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 6 Brookville Avenue, Clareview,
Description: Three bedroom, one bath semi-detached home
Price: €250,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O’Connell on 087 6470746

