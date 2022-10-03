Motorist caught 'reversing' on slip road off busy Limerick motorway

This photo was published by gardai on social media
A MOTORIST who was allegedly caught reversing on a slip road connecting to the main Limerick to Dublin motorway is facing prosecution before the courts, gardai have confirmed.
In a post on social media, gardai stated that members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit encountered a blue Toyota car "reversing up a slip road from the M7 in Nenagh" this Monday morning.
"Remember to never turn around or reverse on the Motorway network," read the post.
The driver will now be prosecuted before the courts for an offence under the Road Traffic Act.
Gardai have not disclosed any further details of the incident and they have not confirmed what specific offences the driver is accused of committing.
However, any conviction could result in a fine and the imposition of penalty points on their licence.
Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Francis Foley; Sinead McDonnell, Environment Awareness Officer and librarian Niamh O'Donovan at the launch | PICTURES: Liam Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.