Pensioner fined for speeding despite her annoyance at being before Limerick court

A PENSIONER was fined for speeding in County Limerick despite her annoyance at being prosecuted.

The woman told Kilmallock Court that she is 73-years-old and she bemoaned the fact that she was before the court for exceeding the speed limit.

She said she had never had an issue in her over 50 years of driving.

The offence, the court heard, was detected by a GoSafe van.

After hearing from the woman, Judge Patricia Harney said: “Just because you are 73 doesn’t mean you can break the law.”

The woman said you could just be over the limit for a little bit which the judge explained was speeding.

A €200 fine was imposed after a formal conviction was recorded.

The defendant then expressed her displeasure at getting penalty points at this stage of her life.

Judge Harney said she will be getting (five) penalty points on her licence much to the woman’s shock and annoyance.

She continued to give out as she left the witness box and made her way through the courtroom.

Judge Harney said she was going to fix recognisance if the woman wanted to appeal.

“Oh, I will be,” said the woman as she left the court.