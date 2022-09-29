Ground broken on new building for 1,000 pupil Limerick school

GROUND HAS been broken on a new building for a Limerick school which will cater for up to 1000 students.

Work on the new building for Mungret Community College began on Thursday by Coolsivna Construction at the 10 acre site in Dromdarrig, Mungret.

Planning permission was applied for in 2020 by the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board for a new building which will be three storeys and include two Special Education Needs classrooms, a rooftop plant room and photovoltaic panels.

The building will also include teaching and social spaces, a multi purpose hall, SEN Unit and an ESB substation.

The school will be accessed through a new roadway with shared cycle lane and footpath.

Along with the new school building there will be 90 car park spaces, a set down area, covered bicycle stand, six ball courts, a playing field, landscaping and new boundary treatments.

Mungret Community College are currently using space at the former Mungret College building. There are currently 800 students enrolled at the school however, with the new building they are hoping to increase that to 1000.

Councillor Daniel Butler, Chairperson of the Board of Management at the College said it is massively positive news for the area.

"There has been a huge level of confidence in the school up until now which is a testament of the quality of the teaching staff and the education the children are getting.

"The community has welcomed it with open arms. I am delighted to see the progress, it is a good solid college which will provide a pillar in the community.

"We will probably see more development in the area in terms of housing as well".

In April 2021, it was announced that work on a new link road in the area would begin later that year.

The multi-million euro link from Mungret to the Patrickswell Road and Mungret gate junction will begin at the Mungret side.

The road and school is part of big plans for the area including new sport pitches, hundreds of new houses and community facilities.