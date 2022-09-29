Search

29 Sept 2022

Ground broken on new building for 1,000 pupil Limerick school

Ground broken on new building for 1000 pupil Limerick school

The site of the new Mungret Community College | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

29 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

GROUND HAS been broken on a new building for a Limerick school which will cater for up to 1000 students. 

Work on the new building for Mungret Community College began on Thursday by Coolsivna Construction at the 10 acre site in Dromdarrig, Mungret. 

Planning permission was applied for in 2020 by the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board for a new building which will be three storeys and include two Special Education Needs classrooms, a rooftop plant room and photovoltaic panels.

The building will also include teaching and social spaces, a multi purpose hall, SEN Unit and an ESB substation. 

The school will be accessed through a new roadway with shared cycle lane and footpath. 

'Three points on your licence for that is harsh,' says judge at Limerick court sitting

Along with the new school building there will be 90 car park spaces, a set down area, covered bicycle stand, six ball courts, a playing field, landscaping and new boundary treatments.

Mungret Community College are currently using space at the former Mungret College building. There are currently 800 students enrolled at the school however, with the new building they are hoping to increase that to 1000. 

Ground broken on first major housing scheme in Limerick village in 35 years

Councillor Daniel Butler, Chairperson of the Board of Management at the College said it is massively positive news for the area. 

"There has been a huge level of confidence in the school up until now which is a testament of the quality of the teaching staff and the education the children are getting. 

"The community has welcomed it with open arms. I am delighted to see the progress, it is a good solid college which will provide a pillar in the community. 

"We will probably see more development in the area in terms of housing as well". 

In April 2021, it was announced that work on a new link road in the area would begin later that year.

The multi-million euro link from Mungret to the Patrickswell Road and Mungret gate junction will begin at the Mungret side.

The road and school is part of big plans for the area including new sport pitches, hundreds of new houses and community facilities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media