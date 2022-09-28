'Three points on your licence for that is harsh,' says judge at Limerick court sitting

IF there is standing room only in Kilmallock Court it can only mean one thing - there are a lot of speeding prosecutions due to be heard.

The yellow two metre distance stickers have become faded along the seats where people wedged themselves in, waiting for their name to be called.

The Go Safe operators sit together waiting for their turn to give evidence.

Every case follows a similar pattern. They say they were operating a speed detection device at a specific location and a vehicle with registration number ... was detected driving at so many kms in a 50, 80, 100km zone.

The prosecuting garda, in this case Inspector Gearoid Thompson, hands in proof of the vehicle being registered to the owner and that is the State’s case.

However, one motorist before the court last week had a reprieve. They were detected driving at 59kms per hour in a 50km zone.

Judge Patricia Harney said she was “not happy” with a person being before her for driving nine kilometres over the legal limit.

“Really?” she asked. “Three points on your licence for that is harsh,” said Judge Harney, who struck the matter out.