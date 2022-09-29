Ground broken on first major housing scheme in Limerick village in 35 years

THE FIRST major private housing scheme to be built in 35 years in Patrickswell commenced on Wednesday.

This first phase of houses, located at Barnakyle, forms part of a larger scheme which will deliver a total of 111 units close to the village.

Limerick Live first revealed that the land, guided at €2.75m, was sold in December.

The new estate, which will be named An Tobar, is being developed by Lioscarran Holdings. It will be constructed by M Fitzgibbon Contractors.

Cllr Dan McSweeney said ground being broken is "major news for Patrickswell".

"I am delighted to see such significant private investment in our community and I am delighted to have been able to work with local stakeholders and Limerick City and County Council to make this day a reality for our great village which is a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

"The delivery of such units will provide homes for purchase to those in our community who have for decades been unable to purchase homes in the community they were born and bred in due to complete lack of supply," said Cllr McSweeney.

Over the last number of months Patrickswell has seen significant funding commitments including €1.25m to commence the next phase of Patrickswell Village Renewal Scheme which is due to get underway in the next three to four months.

There has also been €1.18m committed for the delivery of Patrickswell Community Resource Centre. The Cú Chulainn pub, which was closed for a number of years, being bought has also been welcomed

"Patrickswell is going to transform over the coming months with significant works planned on our main street due to commence early in the New Tear, the construction of our much needed community centre and I do hope to see works begin in our GAA pitch in time to come," said Cllr McSweeney.