Multi-million euro works begin on 'dangerous' Limerick junction

A VITAL €4.5 million road project addressing a "dangerous cross" in Limerick has begun.

The commencement of works on the new Beary’s Cross roundabout and road improvement scheme on the N24 (Limerick to Waterford national road) has started this week.

Contractors Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd expect the works to be completed by June 2023.

These works will entail alterations to the present junction layout, the construction of a new section of regional road 513 approach to the junction and the alteration of the existing N24 approaches to the junction.

Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said: "My colleague and local Murroe based Councillor, Cllr John Egan and I met with the contractors Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd on site and observed first-hand the works now underway."

Deputy O' Donnell explained that these works will entail alterations to the present junction layout, with the building of a new roundabout on the road as well as other safety alterations including the construction of a new section of regional road 513 (to Caherconlish/Mitchelstown) approach to the junction and the alteration of the existing N24 approaches to the junction.

Councillor John Egan said that as the local councillor in the area, he was particularly delighted that this "crucial road improvement project" at Beary’s Cross on the N24 has now began.

"I am fully aware of the need to improve the safety at this very busy junction on the N24 and having these significant works now underway and shortly in place is to be greatly welcomed," he said.