Search

07 Sept 2022

Multi-million euro works begin on 'dangerous' Limerick junction

Multi-million euro works begin on 'dangerous' Limerick junction

Deputy Kieran O' Donnell and Cllr John Egan pictured on site

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

07 Sept 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A VITAL €4.5 million road project addressing a "dangerous cross" in Limerick has begun.

The commencement of works on the new Beary’s Cross roundabout and road improvement scheme on the N24 (Limerick to Waterford national road) has started this week.

Contractors Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd expect the works to be completed by June 2023. 

These works will entail alterations to the present junction layout, the construction of a new section of regional road 513 approach to the junction and the alteration of the existing N24 approaches to the junction.

Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said: "My colleague and local Murroe based Councillor, Cllr John Egan and I met with the contractors Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd on site and observed first-hand the works now underway."

‘Horrific’ discovery on Limerick farm sparks probe

Deputy O' Donnell explained that these works will entail alterations to the present junction layout, with the building of a new roundabout on the  road as well as other safety alterations including the construction of a new section of regional road 513 (to Caherconlish/Mitchelstown) approach to the junction and the alteration of the existing N24 approaches to the junction.

Councillor John Egan said that as the local councillor in the area, he was particularly delighted that this "crucial road improvement project" at Beary’s Cross on the N24 has now began.

"I am fully aware of the need to improve the safety at this very busy junction on the N24 and having these significant works now underway and shortly in place is to be greatly welcomed," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media