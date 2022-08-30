Search

30 Aug 2022

Funding approved to replace services on 'vital' Limerick bus routes

Funding approved to replace Limerick bus routes

Dublin Coach suspended the 307/308 bus routes in July

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

30 Aug 2022 3:35 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

FUNDING has been approved to replace the 307 and 308 bus routes which serviced the Castletroy and Annacotty areas of Limerick city.
 
The National Transport Authority (NTA) confirmed the news in a letter, sent to Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan.

The NTA it conducted an evaluation of the situation after the services were discontinued by Dublin Coach in July of this year.
  

Operator of 'vital' Limerick bus routes confirms plan to suspend services

An NTA representative stated: "Funding approval has been given, and the expectation is that the replacement service will commence in the near future, subject to successful negotiations with a bus operator."

The letter adds: “Because of the high number of people and businesses in the area, and the lack of public transport resulting from the withdrawal, a public service obligation exists. The Authority has developed a service specification and received funding approval for a potential replacement service.”

The specifics are currently being discussed with a potential provider and the NTA says it hopes the discussions are concluded shortly and that a new service will be in place in the near future.

Dublin Coach suspended the two services claiming it was not economically viable due to the rising fuel costs.

While a 20% fare reduction scheme was announced by the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan earlier this yearthe  company did not qualify as it is a private company.

Lucky Limerick man collects the keys to ‘dream house’ he won in a raffle

The NTA letters says Dublin Coach was entitled to take the action it did.

“Under current legislation the operator of commercially-run or privately-operated services has the right to terminate their licence. In the case of routes 307 and 308 the operator informed the NTA in late June that they would suspend services from July 8. This decision was made for commercial reasons."

Senator Gavan also commented: “The withdrawal of the 307 and 308 services has been a major blow to residents of Newtown, Castletroy and Annacotty  These are essential services for working families, students and pensioners.”
 
Members of the Annacotty area have been reacting to the news with former councillor Marion Hurley saying: “It’s absolutely good news to hear that funding has been approved for a replacement service. Not having a bus service in the area is going to become an even bigger problem once colleges and schools return so certainly a service needs to be provided.”

Details of the new operator and a timeline as to when the services will resume have not been confirmed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media