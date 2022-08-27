NCT test centre in Limerick town has second highest pass rate in country

A LIMERICK town has recorded the second highest NCT pass rate in the country.

Motorists availing of the test centre in Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, played their part in a 61% recorded overall pass rate this year to date, falling just short of chart topper Deansgrange in Dublin, with 62%.

More then 910,000 NCT examinations have been completed throughout the country so far this year, with 15,520 of these taking place in Abbeyfeale.

The County Limerick test centre, which has a 33.75% fail major rate in 2022, has also recorded a 5% dangerous fail rate, meaning that five in every 100 cars examined were not fit to leave the test centre.

The nationwide pass rate sits at 54%, while 46% of full tests have been recorded as a fail.

In Limerick city, 53,460 NCT inspections have been completed up until the end of August, with a pass rate of 56.93%, and a dangerous fail rate of just below 7%.

Portlaoise recorded the third highest pass rate in the country, just below Abbeyfeale, with a pass rate of 60.5%.

Dave Humphreys, motoring journalist and road test editor with completecar.ie. said that cars being driven down the country roads can be in poorer conditions, and typically do a lot more mileage.

These cars are more susceptible to having defects that will result in an NCT fail, he informed.

"So, things like tracking being out, uneven wear on the suspension: a lot of these can be the result of the roads that they're travelling on,” he concluded.