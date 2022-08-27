Search

27 Aug 2022

NCT test centre in Limerick town has second highest pass rate in country

Limerick town records second highest NCT pass rate in country

The NCT test centre in Abbeyfeale has one of the highest pass rates in the country

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

27 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK town has recorded the second highest NCT pass rate in the country.

Motorists availing of the test centre in Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, played their part in a 61% recorded overall pass rate this year to date, falling just short of chart topper Deansgrange in Dublin, with 62%.

More then 910,000 NCT examinations have been completed throughout the country so far this year, with 15,520 of these taking place in Abbeyfeale.

The County Limerick test centre, which has a 33.75% fail major rate in 2022, has also recorded a 5% dangerous fail rate, meaning that five in every 100 cars examined were not fit to leave the test centre.

The nationwide pass rate sits at 54%, while 46% of full tests have been recorded as a fail.

In Limerick city, 53,460 NCT inspections have been completed up until the end of August, with a pass rate of 56.93%, and a dangerous fail rate of just below 7%.

Fresh delay on multi-million euro Limerick to Foynes road

Portlaoise recorded the third highest pass rate in the country, just below Abbeyfeale, with a pass rate of 60.5%.

Dave Humphreys, motoring journalist and road test editor with completecar.ie. said that cars being driven down the country roads can be in poorer conditions, and typically do a lot more mileage.

These cars are more susceptible to having defects that will result in an NCT fail, he informed.

"So, things like tracking being out, uneven wear on the suspension: a lot of these can be the result of the roads that they're travelling on,” he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media