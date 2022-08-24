Search

24 Aug 2022

Fresh delay on multi-million euro Limerick to Foynes road

Fresh delay on multi-million euro Limerick to Foynes road

The Limerick to Foynes road is expected to significantly reduce congestion in Adare

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

24 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A DECISION on the proposed new road from Limerick to Foynes, including the Adare bypass has been delayed.

An Bord Pleanala was expected to rule on the multi-million euro project on Monday, August 15.

However, the national planning appeals body has now confirmed that it requires further consideration.

While there is no new decision date for the scheme, it’s with members of An Bord Pleanala, with the expectation a verdict will be reached in the coming weeks.

All-Ireland winning footballer David Clifford all smiles at UL graduation

However, seven deadlines have now been missed by the board, with the planning application originally submitted in late 2020, with an oral hearing concluding in February 2021.

Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister and local TD Patrick O’Donovan has written to Minister Darragh O’Brien urging him to attach conditions to the new planning act to place stricter time limits on decisions from An Bord Pleanala.

“It’s not good enough really,” he said, “It’s a gross inefficiency that they can just say they’ll get back to you when they feel like it. It’s no way to run a professional organisation in 2022.”

“I cannot run a department on that basis. I cannot answer to Dail deputies on that basis. I cannot stand over a situation where the OPW takes that kind of laissez-faire attitude” Mr O’Donovan told LimerickLive.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media