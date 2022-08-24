Fresh delay on multi-million euro Limerick to Foynes road

A DECISION on the proposed new road from Limerick to Foynes, including the Adare bypass has been delayed.

An Bord Pleanala was expected to rule on the multi-million euro project on Monday, August 15.

However, the national planning appeals body has now confirmed that it requires further consideration.

While there is no new decision date for the scheme, it’s with members of An Bord Pleanala, with the expectation a verdict will be reached in the coming weeks.

However, seven deadlines have now been missed by the board, with the planning application originally submitted in late 2020, with an oral hearing concluding in February 2021.

Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister and local TD Patrick O’Donovan has written to Minister Darragh O’Brien urging him to attach conditions to the new planning act to place stricter time limits on decisions from An Bord Pleanala.

“It’s not good enough really,” he said, “It’s a gross inefficiency that they can just say they’ll get back to you when they feel like it. It’s no way to run a professional organisation in 2022.”

“I cannot run a department on that basis. I cannot answer to Dail deputies on that basis. I cannot stand over a situation where the OPW takes that kind of laissez-faire attitude” Mr O’Donovan told LimerickLive.