Search

18 Aug 2022

Limerick club pays tribute to committee member who ‘ate, slept and breathed’ GAA

Limerick club pay tribute to committee member who ‘ate, slept and breathed’ GAA

Mikey Ryan or Rashers as he was fondly known sadly passed away on Tuesday, August 16.

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

18 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

FOND memories and tributes have been paid to the ‘life and soul’ of a GAA club in Limerick city.

Mikey Ryan, or Rashers as he was fondly known, will be dearly remembered by members of Old Christians GAA club after he suddenly passed away earlier this week.

In a tribute posted to social media the club said: "It is with great sadness to inform everyone of the passing of club legend Mikey Ryan. 'Rashers' as he was affectionately known by to all who loved and cared for him,”

PRO of Old Christians GAA club, Gary Culbert, commented: “Mikey represented what Old Christians is. Whenever you go to the field Mikey was a part of it. Every child that has been through the club in the last 20 or 30 years has been around Mikey.”

“He was recently at our game against Rathkeale and after we won you could see the big smile on his face, it was a joy to see it,” Mr Culbert continued.

“He ate, slept and breathed Old Christians. Every young fella around Rathbane would know him from the field,” Mr Culbert said.

Limerick GAA club stalwart remembered as 'a fine hurler' and 'a true gentleman'

Mikey’s passing follows the sad passing of Old Christians club stalwart John Power a few days beforehand who was remembered as a ‘fine hurler’ and a ‘true gentleman’.

“It’s been a tough week. It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Mr Culbert said.

Mikey is missed by his loving brothers Pat and Denis and is the beloved son of the late Paddy and Nancy and the brother of the late Anthony, Anne and Catherine.

He is also sadly missed by his brother-in-law Anthony, his nieces, nephews and extended family.

“I’ll always remember him on the sidelines, you could go up to him and ask him what the score was and he’d always know as he always kept count on a piece of paper. I don’t know who’ll keep the scores now,” Gary added.

Mikey will be reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street in the city this Friday from 4.30pm to 6pm.

His Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 10.30am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery and family flowers only.

“He was at every committee meeting and was an active committee member, he’ll be sadly missed,” Mr Culbert said.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media