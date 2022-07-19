Revamped leisure centre opens in Clare town popular with Limerick holiday-makers

A REVEMPED leisure centre has opened in Lahinch, a Clare town popular with Limerick holidaymakers.

The €6 million project at Lahinch Leisure Centre was officially unveiled by Heather Humphreys, T.D., Minister for Rural and Community Development.

The facility upgrade is funded by the Department of Community & Rural Development through the RRDF, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the TOMAR Trust, LEADER, Clare County Council and local fundraising.

The newly redesigned family-friendly, state-of-the-art facility features a 25-metre heated swimming pool, learner pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

A two-storey fitness gym overlooks the Promenade and Liscannor Bay, with membership drawn from all over North and West Clare already exceeding 1,400 people.

Cllr. Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, praised the wider community for its "steadfast support" for the development and he expressed his hope that future developments on site will further add to the amenities on offer.

"Today is about the future and a fantastic modern facility that is once again ready to serve another generation of residents and visitors to Lahinch, and the entire North and West Clare area." he added.

Through funding support from the SEAI, the facility is a Nearly Zero-Energy Building (NZEB) delivering approximately €100,000 savings in annual energy costs.

Additional funding from LEADER programme has delivered energy upgrade works to further heighten the environmental sustainability of the centre.