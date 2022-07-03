Limerick-based fashion designer celebrates three years in business

One of Ireland’s most exciting young fashion stars, 27-year-old Limerick designer Aoife McNamara is celebrating three years in business from her landmark cottage in Adare.

To mark the occasion, Aoife has launched a new 100% Irish linen collection.

Officially launched in 2020, the fashion designer has doubled sales of her eponymous fashion label every year since, producing seven sustainability driven clothing collections in that time.

Last year, mid-pandemic, she opened her flagship store in one of Adare’s quaint thatched cottage - there you can browse McNamara dream-like designs, items from other local Irish artists or take part in Aoife McNamara community events.

Commenting having reached the three-years in business milestone, Aoife McNamara said: “Looking back over the past three years I am so proud of all that’s been achieved in a relatively short space of time. It seems like only yesterday I was doing an apprenticeship in New York, and now I have a label of my own. I see every day as an opportunity to work towards my vision of creating a completely sustainable Irish fashion brand. We’re continuing to work towards circularity, using alternative materials and cutting-edge technologies to decrease our environmental impact. It’s such an exciting time to be working in fashion.”

A graduate of Limerick School of Art & Design and a former intern at Marc Jacobs, Aoife possesses an intuitive skill for marrying modern tailoring with traditional and innovative sustainable materials. In addition to her innate talent for design, the 27-year-old has proven to be a phenomenal young female entrepreneur.

In addition to opening her flagship store, she has launched several sell-out collections, amassed a cult fan following and run two successful pop-up stores in Kildare Village.

She’s also scooped numerous awards, secured several global brand partnerships and established herself as a trailblazer in the sustainable fashion industry.

Constantly innovating and pushing boundaries, Aoife's designs are inspired by nature, with a vision to protect it. Many garments are manufactured in Ireland using traditional fabrics such as Irish tweeds, sourced from a local woollen mill John Hanly’s, and biodegradable Irish linens.

Aoife also incorporates modern sustainable materials, such as Secell - made from seaweed- and Cupro - a fabric made of regenerated cellulose fibres from recycled cotton linter via a ‘closed-loop’ manufacturing process.

Her brand also follows a made-to-order model, a more ethical and sustainable approach that eliminates overproduction and reduces the risk of excess stock.

“As a society, we are often so disconnected from our natural world. As a designer, I see it as my responsibility to help educate a wave of conscious consumers and to create clothes that inspire a reconnection with nature. Without our planet, we literally can't survive. Through my designs, I hope to spark 'that' connection to nature once again. I truly believe fashion as an art form has the power to reignite that spark deep inside a person," said Aoife.