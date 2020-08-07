Fashion designer opens shop in one of County Limerick's famous thatched cottages

AN IRISH designer making waves in the world of fashion has turned the key in the door of her studio/shop - in one of the famous thatched cottages in Adare.

Designer Aoife McNamara from Mungret who has been steadily building her profile online made the announcement on Instagram this Thursday.

“Here she is,” she posted, “our first @aoife_ireland studio/shop, an Irish cottage located in the magical Adare village.....can’t believe I am actually typing this - feels like a dream!!!!”

The former student of Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD), added: “We are so ready and excited for this”.

Aoife founded her luxury fashion brand Aoife Ireland in 2019 with a mission “To empower women with clothes that matter”.

“We are striving to ensure that each piece is made sustainably and ethically. We promise to be accountable and transparent so that you can trace your garment from my imagination through to its materialisation,” says Aoife whose designs have been seen on the likes of Niamh Cullen, Suzanne Jackson, Louise Cooney, Erika Fox (Retro Flame) and Niamh de Brun who've all sang the talented designer's praises for her stunning creations.

Aoife got a unique insight into the fashion world when she interned in New York with Marc Jacobs and then went to Paris.

“Fashion brings me joy. It is a form of artistic expression and makes me feel like I can take on the world,” she says.

