In Pictures: Limerick swimmers take on 'challenging' River Shannon for Thomond Swim

DOZENS of brave swimmers took the River Shannon at the weekend for the 2022 Thomond Swim.
Sponsored by Shannon Foynes Port Company, the open swim was organised by Limerick Masters Swim Club with support from other organisations and sgencies such as Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, St Michael's Boat Club and Limerick Civil Defence.
The swim, which took place on Saturday evening, started at the slipway at St Michael’s Rowing Club with participants then proceeding to a point just below Thomond Bridge.
Competitors then swam down river past King John’s Castle, City Hall and Shannon Rowing Club before finishing back at St Michael’ s Rowing Club.
"Congratulations to all the participants and well done for braving the elements to complete one of the most challenging Thomond Swims to date. Special thanks to our Limerick Masters organising committee, and our multiple Volunteers who helped ensure another safe and memorable Thomond Swim," said a spokesperson for the organising committee.
