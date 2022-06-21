Limerick shop where €1m Lotto ticket was bought is revealed

THE SUPERVALU in the Castletroy Shopping Centre has been revealed as the selling location of Saturday night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth a life-changing €1 million.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought on the day of the draw, Saturday, June 18. The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 03, 09, 14, 32, 38, 41 and the bonus was 44.

Store manager, Chris O’Driscoll was thrilled to get the call and said that this was the perfect week to get the good news. Champagne corks were popped to mark the rare occasion.

"What a way to start the week! This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold so there is certain to be great excitement around as soon as the news gets out.

"This week was already set to be a big one for us here as we are having a big in-store launch with a number of brands on Thursday so the timing really couldn’t have been better.

"We have around 120 staff members and as soon as the word spreads, they will all be absolutely beaming. With lots of local customers as well as passing trade from the nearby Dublin Road, we’re a busy store so let’s hope the winner scans their ticket soon and realises just how much it’s worth," said Mr O'Driscoll.

The Limerick top prize winner, who is yet to come forward to claim their €1 million prize, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

Meanwhile, tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €145 million.