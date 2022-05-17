Vintage day guaranteed in Limerick village to support Milford Hospice

CLASSIC car, van, tractor, truck, motorbike enthusiasts and owners are invited to attend Knockaderry’s inaugural charity vintage run.

It takes place this Sunday, May 22, starting at 1pm, with all proceeds in aid of Milford Care Centre. Mary Angela Downes spoke at the launch of the great reception the event has received from vintage enthusiasts.

“Since we started advertising the day around a month ago, we have had a very good response, but we want to cast the net as wide as possible and make one final appeal for support on Sunday. Whether you have a vehicle or not you will be made very welcome on the day,” said Mary Angela.

People wishing to attend are asked to do so from 11.30am. The plan is depart the village at 1pm and wind through the hills and valleys of West Limerick in a show of vehicles from yesteryear, before returning to Knockaderry for an evening of celebration with refreshments and music at Scanlon’s Bar.

Noel Sexton, committee member, said Milford was selected as the fundraising partner because “many families in our community, much the same as in every community, has felt the warm comfort of care from Milford Care Centre”.

“The funds raised from this vintage run is as much about helping to maintain and develop the services in Milford Care Centre as it is to remember those, no longer with us, who have benefited from the care of the staff and acknowledge the care that they received when they needed it most,” said Noel.

Donations have already been made from local businesses with Noel O’Connor, of Pedigree Sales, gifting €1,000 and John Dunworth, of Munster Crushing, contributing €500.

Mary Angela said they have got it off the ground and is very grateful to Noel and John for their very generous support.

“Any donation no matter how great or small will be greatly appreciated. We would also like to say a special thanks to Deputy Richard O’Donoghue, his office and the Greybridge Vintage Club for without their support this day would not be possible,” she said.

Vintage displays are growing in popularity with many using the time during Covid lockdowns to revive and restore vehicles from the past. Noel said the idea for this day was born from a shared common interest of the love of vintage by a number of Knockaderry residents.

“There are a good number of people locally that go to runs and rallys every weekend up and down the country, so we said why not bring one to Knockaderry and do some good for a very worthy charity,” said Noel, as he stood in front of his John Deere, '

“There will be something for everyone here on the day, it will be a great show of vehicles of ages and ranges and I am sure that when people see them they will bring back many fond memories and stories of days passed.”

Attendees can hand over money on Sunday or online – Knockaderry Vintage Day idonate page.