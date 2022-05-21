Search

21 May 2022

Limerick hairdresser’s job switch to singing was a cut and dry decision

Limerick hairdresser’s job switch to singing was a cut and dry decision

Molly O’Connell loves an upbeat country song and has released Crazy, Crazy Baby

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

21 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

HAIRDRESSER Molly O’Connell has returned to her singing roots.

The Irish country singer is the youngest of five children born to Breda Ryan, of Killuragh, Cappamore and the late Denis O’Connell, Kilcommon.

It was Covid lockdowns that inspired Molly to swap her scissors for a microphone. She has just released a new single - Crazy, Crazy Baby.

“When the pandemic hit, it gave me a reason to rethink a few things, especially my career. I changed my career because all the time I had been hairdressing I was always taking any opportunity to sing on stage either in charity shows, pubs for trad sessions, friends’ weddings, church gatherings, anything that involved music and song,” said Molly, who is a vastly experienced hairdresser.

After doing her Leaving Cert in St Joseph's Secondary School Doon, Molly attended Limerick Senior College where she qualified as a hairdresser.

“I went on to work with Hugh Campbell on Cruises Street in Limerick city and then in my friend’s salon in Nenagh for eight years, Elegance Hair and Beauty. After 10 years there I decided I would open a barber shop in Nenagh where I ran a successful business for 10 years with two wonderful employees,” said Molly.

But Covid came and barbers’ chairs lay empty for months on end.

“I decided to do Facebook Lives along with my sister Siobhan. They were a huge success. People began to follow me and started asking me if I had a CD or a single so this is where my new single came from. I knew it was time to follow my childhood dream of having a career as a singer,” said Molly.

Indeed, in her childhood she shone on stage as she won county, Munster and All-Ireland Scor and Fleadh Cheoils.

“I had huge support from my dad and mum who took me the length and breadth of Ireland to singing competitions and spent so much money on me following my love for singing. My dad played in a band called the Mellow Tones in which he sang and played the accordion. That is where I learned all the country and folk songs and taught myself the guitar. All my sisters sing and we would always do a party piece together. All my family in Cappamore are trad musicians,” said Molly, who describes her musical style as country / folk.

Denise Chaila announces collaboration with Ed Sheeran

She thanks proud partner Patrick and children Saoirse and Donnacha; all her family and friends, especially best friend Sheila and songwriter Stephen Hamilton for “helping me to follow my dreams and making them a reality”.

Crazy, Crazy Baby is out now.

It can be downloaded from all the music platforms. The music video can be seen on Spotlight TV or her Facebook page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media