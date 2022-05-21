Limerick hairdresser’s job switch to singing was a cut and dry decision

HAIRDRESSER Molly O’Connell has returned to her singing roots.

The Irish country singer is the youngest of five children born to Breda Ryan, of Killuragh, Cappamore and the late Denis O’Connell, Kilcommon.

It was Covid lockdowns that inspired Molly to swap her scissors for a microphone. She has just released a new single - Crazy, Crazy Baby.

“When the pandemic hit, it gave me a reason to rethink a few things, especially my career. I changed my career because all the time I had been hairdressing I was always taking any opportunity to sing on stage either in charity shows, pubs for trad sessions, friends’ weddings, church gatherings, anything that involved music and song,” said Molly, who is a vastly experienced hairdresser.

After doing her Leaving Cert in St Joseph's Secondary School Doon, Molly attended Limerick Senior College where she qualified as a hairdresser.

“I went on to work with Hugh Campbell on Cruises Street in Limerick city and then in my friend’s salon in Nenagh for eight years, Elegance Hair and Beauty. After 10 years there I decided I would open a barber shop in Nenagh where I ran a successful business for 10 years with two wonderful employees,” said Molly.

But Covid came and barbers’ chairs lay empty for months on end.

“I decided to do Facebook Lives along with my sister Siobhan. They were a huge success. People began to follow me and started asking me if I had a CD or a single so this is where my new single came from. I knew it was time to follow my childhood dream of having a career as a singer,” said Molly.

Indeed, in her childhood she shone on stage as she won county, Munster and All-Ireland Scor and Fleadh Cheoils.

“I had huge support from my dad and mum who took me the length and breadth of Ireland to singing competitions and spent so much money on me following my love for singing. My dad played in a band called the Mellow Tones in which he sang and played the accordion. That is where I learned all the country and folk songs and taught myself the guitar. All my sisters sing and we would always do a party piece together. All my family in Cappamore are trad musicians,” said Molly, who describes her musical style as country / folk.

She thanks proud partner Patrick and children Saoirse and Donnacha; all her family and friends, especially best friend Sheila and songwriter Stephen Hamilton for “helping me to follow my dreams and making them a reality”.

Crazy, Crazy Baby is out now.

It can be downloaded from all the music platforms. The music video can be seen on Spotlight TV or her Facebook page.