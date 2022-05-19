Window Sessions: Fortnightly gig in Limerick town prides itself on authentic, quality, live music

‘ORIGINAL’ music is in the air of West Limerick in the form of a fortnightly live gig that prides itself on purveying authentic, quality, live music.

The Window Sessions of Cleary’s Bar, Newcastle West puts a strong focus on original music, although not exclusively an original music night.

“At a time when live music venues, particularly those for original artists, are becoming fewer, Cleary’s Window Sessions is a welcomed haven for not only listeners, but performers also, with recent acts hailing from London, Galway and the USA, as well as a host of quality home-grown talent,” explained Emmet Scanlan, one of the organisers.

A night that originally began in 2019, is now, post-Covid, quickly gaining ground as one of the best platforms for authentic, original music in Munster.

The next instalment - on this Friday, May 20 - sees Galway-born, London-based artist, Emmet O’Malley performing.

After honing his craft performing in various outfits in Galway (as well as a brief career as a stand-up comedian) in the 2000s, he moved to London in 2012, where he has become renowned for his passionate and humorous performances as a solo singer-guitarist.

Emmet plans to release his third solo EP, ‘The Cracks’ in July. His Window Session this Friday will start at 10pm and admission is free.