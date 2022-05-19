Window Sessions: Fortnightly gig in Limerick town prides itself on authentic, quality, live music

Window Sessions features Emmet O'Malley, above, this Friday, May 20. It will start at 10pm and admission is free
‘ORIGINAL’ music is in the air of West Limerick in the form of a fortnightly live gig that prides itself on purveying authentic, quality, live music.
The Window Sessions of Cleary’s Bar, Newcastle West puts a strong focus on original music, although not exclusively an original music night.
“At a time when live music venues, particularly those for original artists, are becoming fewer, Cleary’s Window Sessions is a welcomed haven for not only listeners, but performers also, with recent acts hailing from London, Galway and the USA, as well as a host of quality home-grown talent,” explained Emmet Scanlan, one of the organisers.
A night that originally began in 2019, is now, post-Covid, quickly gaining ground as one of the best platforms for authentic, original music in Munster.
The next instalment - on this Friday, May 20 - sees Galway-born, London-based artist, Emmet O’Malley performing.
After honing his craft performing in various outfits in Galway (as well as a brief career as a stand-up comedian) in the 2000s, he moved to London in 2012, where he has become renowned for his passionate and humorous performances as a solo singer-guitarist.
Emmet plans to release his third solo EP, ‘The Cracks’ in July. His Window Session this Friday will start at 10pm and admission is free.
Window Sessions features Emmet O'Malley, above, this Friday, May 20. It will start at 10pm and admission is free
